Kuwait launches digital student transfer service via 'Sahel' app

KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Education has introduced a new digital student transfer service, accessible via its official website and the unified government “Sahel” application.

Launched on Wednesday, this initiative is a vital part of the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing service efficiency and simplifying administrative processes. Currently, it allows parents to submit electronic transfer requests for students in public and special education schools. This digital option eliminates the need for parents to visit school administrations or authorities in person.

The application period is open until February 12. The Ministry has announced that parents will receive electronic notifications once they have submitted and completed their transfer requests. Additionally, they can track the status of their applications through the transfer status inquiry feature.

Kuwait’s initiative follows the directives of Minister of Education Engineer Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai to ensure transparency and smooth processing. In the future, transfer services for students in religious education, as well as for private Arabic and foreign schools, will be incorporated into the “Sahel” application as part of a phased expansion plan.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to improving digital services to enhance institutional performance, strengthen partnerships with parents, and deliver an efficient and flexible educational experience.