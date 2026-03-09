Kuwait launches digital system for reporting worker absences

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) of Kuwait has launched an online service allowing employers to report workers’ absence from duty via the As’hal portal, effective immediately, to simplify employer reporting and cut bureaucratic visits.

Under the new system, employers can submit absence notifications electronically. Once a report is filed, the employee receives an immediate alert through the As’hal mobile application. Workers then have up to 60 days to challenge the report through the Labour Relations Department.

The process eliminates the need for employers to visit labour department to obtain signatures. Instead, notifications can be printed directly from the office and verified through a QR code to confirm their authenticity.

The service also introduces a strict timeline for completing the procedure. Printed absence notices remain valid for three working days. During that period, employers must submit the document to the Ministry of Interior’s Residency Affairs Directorate of Kuwait to finalise the absence process.

PAM of Kuwait hailed the launch as a leap in automation, promising faster services for Kuwait’s workforce. Access via Ashal for company services at manpower.gov.kw.

Kuwait announces possible Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date

The Al-Ujairi Scientific Center announced that astronomical calculations indicate it will be impossible to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 2026, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.

In a statement, the center explained that precise calculations and global astronomical maps prepared by its specialists show the moon will set before sunset over Kuwait and most other countries on that day, making crescent sighting astronomically impossible.