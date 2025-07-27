Kuwait law requires father’s consent for children to travel abroad

KUWAIT CITY: As of July 2025, Kuwaiti law mandates that children under 21—regardless of nationality—must obtain written consent from their father before traveling abroad, even if accompanied by their mother or another guardian.

This regulation applies to both Kuwaiti citizens and expatriate families and is enforced at all airports, ports, and border checkpoints.

Under Kuwait’s Personal Status Law, the father or male guardian holds legal custody and sponsorship rights. The law does not grant automatic travel permission to mothers or other relatives, making paternal approval essential. Authorities state the policy is aimed at preventing child abduction and resolving custody disputes resulting from marital breakdowns.

The Ministry of Interior, through the Airport Passports Department, oversees implementation. Fathers must appear in person at the department with their Civil ID and the child’s details to sign a No Objection Certificate (NOC)—the official consent document recognized by immigration staff. Alternatively, expatriates may submit a notarized authorization via their respective embassy or consulate.

In cases where the father is absent, deceased, or uncooperative, the mother may petition the Personal Status Court for a one-time or permanent travel order. Courts may approve requests based on the child’s best interests, including emergencies, medical needs, or education-related travel.

The Ministry has recently reported several cases of children being denied boarding at Kuwait International Airport due to lack of proper authorization. Officials warn that all travel documentation must be completed in advance, regardless of sponsorship status or parental relationship, to avoid delays or denial of exit.