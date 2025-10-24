Kuwait issues important guidelines for employers

KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) of Kuwait has instructed all employers to submit detailed information on daily working hours, rest periods, weekly days off, and official holidays through its electronic system Ashal, starting November 1, 2025.

In an official statement, PAM Kuwait stressed that employers must not only enter this data but also update it promptly whenever any changes occur.

The submitted information will serve as the official reference for PAM inspectors during workplace visits and compliance checks.

The authority clarified that once a work schedule is approved through Ashal, it will be considered officially authorized.

Employers are required to print the approved schedule and display it prominently at the workplace for employees to view.

PAM also warned that failure to comply with these requirements could result in legal action, including the partial or complete suspension of an employer’s file, effective from November 1, 2025, as stipulated in Article Four of the new decision.

To ensure smooth implementation, PAM has introduced a dedicated form within its Easy e-services platform, allowing private sector entities to request approval for their work schedules.

All companies, institutions, and establishments must complete and submit this form, detailing their working hours for official endorsement in Kuwait.

Once approved, the work schedule must be displayed in a visible location at the workplace. PAM reiterated that these measures aim to enhance transparency, protect workers’ rights, and ensure full compliance with Kuwait’s labor regulations.