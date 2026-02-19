Kuwait Moves Toward ‘Freelance Visa’ System to Regulate Labor Market

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait is advancing a new “freelancers” visa system to regulate its labor market and eliminate the trade in residency permits.

The initiative aims to allow expatriates to work independently without a traditional sponsor, under a structured legal framework.

The proposal was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef during a meeting with private sector representatives on February 19, 2026.

It addresses issues like unregulated labor, residency brokerage, and inflated daily wages, which reportedly reach KD 25 or more for basic services.

Critics highlight inconsistent quality and lack of accountability in the current system, while supporters see potential for enhanced transparency, worker protection, and improved service quality.

Main Changes

The system will initially target simple professions, with annual fees set between KD 750 and KD 1,000, subject to renewal and compliance.

Requirements include registering a verified residential address, providing an approved email account, submitting clear personal data, and meeting additional conditions to be specified by authorities.

Full details, including application mechanisms and eligible categories, are expected within two months from February 19, 2026.

The reform is part of broader labor market measures to enhance discipline, protect rights, and align with modern regional and international standards.

Benefits

Economists and entrepreneurs view the system as a qualitative shift, transferring unregulated workers into a formal framework to strengthen oversight, reduce illegal practices, and create a competitive market.

It is expected to curb residency trading by closing intermediaries’ loopholes, reduce the informal economy, enhance service quality, improve labor regulation compliance, and increase state revenues through fees.

Entrepreneur Bashar Al-Ustad described it as a step against human trafficking and exploitation, emphasizing the need for strict controls, verified professions, quality monitoring, and an updated database to balance supply and demand.

Abdulaziz Bandar, head of the delivery company owners committee, noted its role in addressing residency trading and identifying worker locations and activities, while stressing safeguards for economic stability and legitimate businesses.

Challenges

Success hinges on robust regulatory controls to prevent market disorder from flexibility, including verifying professions and enforcing quality standards.

Bandar warned of unfair competition in sectors like delivery services without clear operational standards. The system must avoid leading to inconsistent oversight or exploitation if implementation lacks comprehensive frameworks.

Conclusion

The freelancers visa initiative could significantly reshape Kuwait’s labor market by formalizing independent work, reducing informal practices, and promoting sustainability. If effectively implemented, it marks a pivotal development in labor regulation, as observed by experts.