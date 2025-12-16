Kuwait municipality proposes using residential basements for public services

Kuwait City: Members of the Kuwait Municipal Council have submitted a proposal to allow public institutions—such as clinics, government schools, and similar entities—to license basements in private residential areas for multiple uses, including parking, shelters, and other specialized functions that support their operations.

The proposal was submitted by council members Fahd Al-Abduljader, Engineer Ismail Behbehani, and Saud Al-Kandari.

According to Arab Times, the members said increasing pressure on public services, limited land availability, and high population density have made it necessary to review existing building regulations.

The proposed amendments aim to help government institutions optimize their operational capacity by making better use of available space.

Council members emphasized that the plan would improve the efficiency of state land utilization, strengthen infrastructure, and enhance the quality and level of public services in residential neighborhoods, benefiting both citizens and residents.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has simplified Civil ID renewal for expatriates by allowing the process to be completed through four convenient channels — the Sahel app, PACI’s official website, telephone service, or text message.

These options eliminate the need for office visits, making renewal faster, more accessible for both citizens and expatriates.

The Public Authority for Civil Information, or PACI, confirmed that individuals can choose the renewal method that best suits their preference and accessibility. These options are intended to improve efficiency, expand access, and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential civil services.