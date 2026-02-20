Kuwait to enact new citizenship law

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al‑Sabah, outlined a comprehensive strategy to address key national priorities — including citizenship reform, development, anti-corruption, and the fight against drugs.

In an interview on Al-Rai TV’s Theater of Life, Sheikh Fahad reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the rule of law, echoing directives from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al‑Ahmad Al‑Jaber Al‑Sabah that “no one is above the law in Kuwait.”

He confirmed the closure of the Article Eight and ‘Distinguished Service’ citizenship files, stating that more than 60% of those naturalised under Article Eight have reportedly reverted to their original nationalities while retaining full rights and permanent residency in Kuwait.

The ‘Distinguished Service’ file was recently concluded by Amiri decree, and the new Citizenship Law will eliminate that category, except for provisions related to martyrs, the minister added.

Sheikh Fahad said the ongoing investigation into citizenship forgery has no fixed timeframe, with new cases regularly uncovered.

He stated the new Citizenship Law is expected to be enacted in February 2026, aiming to reorganise naturalisation categories but will not grant citizenship to the current population of illegal residents (stateless persons).

In addition to citizenship reforms, he noted progress on major development projects — including a three-year plan to repave roads and the resumption of stalled projects — along with ongoing campaigns against corruption, money laundering, and drug trafficking. Two major corruption cases involving officials at various levels are currently under investigation.