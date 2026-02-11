Kuwait sets strict rules for towing vehicles

The Traffic and Operations Affairs Sector of Kuwait has announced detailed regulations governing vehicles designated for towing and trailers, warning that violations could lead to legal action.

The rules, issued under Ministerial Resolution No. 4391 c of 2015, stress the need for full compliance to ensure road safety.

Under Article 2) of the resolution, both towing vehicles and trailers must meet specific standards. Drivers must adhere to posted speed limits, with towing vehicles prohibited from exceeding 60 kilometres per hour speed. Carrying passengers inside trailers is strictly forbidden.

The traffic and operation affairs sector also emphasized the importance of safety readiness, requiring drivers to provide necessary safety tools, reflective tape, and to ensure that all lighting systems are fully functional before using public roads. Loads must be properly distributed and securely fastened to prevent movement during transit.

The regulations impose clear size limits. The height of a trailer must not exceed four metres, the total combined length of the vehicle and towed object must be no more than 15 metres, and the maximum width of the trailer is capped at 260 centimetres.

In addition, towing vehicles must be equipped with additional side mirrors, the towing hitch and safety chains must be inspected regularly, and drivers are required to adhere to the far-right lane of the road.

Vehicles must also be officially registered as “designated for towing” in their registration documents. Any removable towing equipment must be disconnected once towing operations are complete.

The Traffic and Operations Affairs Sector cautioned that failure to comply with these conditions constitutes a violation of traffic regulations and may result in legal action, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to maintaining safety and orderly traffic flow on Kuwait’s roads.