Kuwait announces new year holiday on January 1, 2026

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has officially announced the New Year holiday for 2026, offering public sector employees a three-day break at the very start of the year.

The Civil Service Bureau said that work will be suspended across all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions on Thursday, January 1, 2026, in observance of the New Year, which is an official public holiday.

Official working hours will resume on Sunday, January 4, 2026, according to Arab Times Online.

However, entities with special operational requirements will determine their own holiday schedules through the relevant authorities, in line with public interest. Essential services such as healthcare, utilities and other critical sectors will continue to operate as needed.

The decision to grant a three-day New Year break for public sector employees was approved by the Kuwait Cabinet during its weekly meeting, allowing for a relaxed start to 2026.

The announcement gives residents ample time to plan travel, business activities and personal events. While many private sector companies tend to align their holiday schedules with government decisions, employees are advised to check with their respective HR departments for confirmation.

Looking ahead, the Cabinet has also approved extended leave for Isra and Mi’raj, which falls on Friday, January 16, 2026. As Friday is already a weekly public holiday, the break has been extended to include Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, with Sunday designated as the alternative day off. Normal working hours will resume on Monday, January 19, 2026.

This arrangement ensures a three-day holiday and offers the possibility of extended time off early in the year. With well-spaced breaks, January 2026 begins with greater clarity and convenience for families, employers and planners alike.