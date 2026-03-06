Iran War: Kuwait reduces workforce attendance to 30 percent

The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN) of Kuwait has announced temporary measures to regulate workplace attendance in response to current regional circumstances.

The directive, issued as Administrative Circular No. 5/2026, is based on Circular No. 4/2026 issued by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) of Kuwait.

In an administrative circular, the authority said work would continue with only 30 percent of the total workforce present until further notice, aiming to ensure employee safety while maintaining regulatory and service operations.

According to the circular, the Authority is implementing a rotation system for employees working flexible hours, dividing them into three groups, with each group working one day followed by two days off, with attendance for each group not exceeding 30 percent.

Departments have been given the authority to organise schedules in a way that ensures workflow remains uninterrupted. Department directors are required to attend work daily, while supervisors and section heads will follow a rotating schedule.

Employees who work under shift systems will continue to follow their approved shift schedules.

According to the circular, attendance will be recorded through the approved fingerprint system, and the exemption period from physical attendance will be treated as an official working period.

The circular also confirmed that the previous Administrative Circular No. 4/2026, issued earlier this month, has been cancelled.