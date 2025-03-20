Kuwait repeals law allowing reduced sentences for ‘honour killings’

Kuwait has abolished a longstanding law that permitted reduced sentences for men who committed “honour killings”. The repealed Article 153 of Kuwait’s 1960 Penal Code had allowed men to receive lighter punishments for murdering female relatives accused of adultery.

Justice Minister Nasser Al-Sumait said that this provision was not grounded in Islamic law and infringed upon fundamental human rights. The abolished article had previously permitted a maximum prison term of three years or a fine for men who killed their female relatives in “honour” crimes.

Al-Sumait stated, “This law granted legal leniency to certain perpetrators of murder, contradicting Kuwait’s constitutional principles and international human rights commitments.” The repeal aligns with Kuwait’s Constitution, which guarantees equality and prohibits gender-based discrimination.

Activists, including the ‘Abolish 153’ campaign group, have welcomed the decision. Kuwait has also amended its Family Law, raising the minimum marriage age to 18 for both men and women, bringing the country in line with international conventions.

Human rights organizations have praised the reform, which strengthens protections for women and children, aligning Kuwaiti law with international human rights conventions.