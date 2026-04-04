Kuwait issues advisory on power outages

KUWAIT: The Ministry for Electricity and Water of Kuwait has issued an advisory informing residents about scheduled maintenance work on secondary substations, which may cause temporary power outages in parts of the country.

In an advisory, the ministry said consumers could check whether their homes would be affected through its official maintenance portal, (https://mms.mew.gov.kw/Public/) using the “Am I Affected?” feature.

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Users are required to enter their automated home number or locate their property on an interactive map to receive real-time updates.

Authorities urged the public to monitor official channels for further information and to plan ahead during maintenance periods.

In case of any electricity faults or emergencies, residents have been advised to contact the ministry’s hotline at 152 for immediate assistance.