Kuwait resumes licensing of bank prize draws

Kuwait has resumed issuing licences for prize draws linked to bank accounts and financial products, following the completion of an updated governance framework by the Central Bank of Kuwait.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has said the move comes after coordination between regulators to strengthen oversight and ensure transparency in promotional draws offered by banks and other licensed entities.

Marwa Al Jaidan, Acting Undersecretary at the ministry, stated that the ministry’s role is limited to granting licences, while responsibility for the conduct and outcomes of the draws rests with the licensed organisations themselves, under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies.

Speaking to the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al Jaidan said the Central Bank of Kuwait and the Kuwait Banking Association had worked together to develop a unified governance and auditing framework. The system is intended to guarantee fairness, transparency and integrity in the distribution of prizes.

She added that the updated framework provides clear oversight mechanisms for licensed draws, reinforcing confidence in the process and supporting regulatory compliance across the banking sector.

Kuwait to Introduce AI-Powered Monitoring System for Transport

Kuwait: Assistant Director General for Coordination and Education at the General Traffic Department, Kuwait, Brigadier General Khaled Al-Adwani has announced that the electronic monitoring system for taxis, ride-hailing services, car rentals and public transportation will be implemented soon.

The initiative aligns with Kuwait’s 2035 vision to enhance transportation infrastructure and develop smart services across the country

Brigadier General Khaled Al-Adwani has revealed the plans at a press conference regarding the National Forum for Transportation and Smart Services, which was organized in cooperation with the General Traffic Department with representatives of the private sector in attendance.