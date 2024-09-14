Kuwait revokes citizenship of 90 people

Kuwaiti authorities have announced the revocation of Kuwaiti citizenship for 90 individuals due to law violations which follows the previous day’s revocation of citizenship for 12 people, including five women.

As per the Kuwaiti media, the Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship, chaired by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, decided to strip 90 individuals of their citizenship and will present their cases to the cabinet.

The revocations were made under Article 11 of the Kuwaiti Citizenship Law 15/1959 and its amendments, with one case under Article 21 and 83 cases under Article 13.

Previously, nine people had their citizenship revoked due to violations of the Nationality Law.

Common reasons included obtaining citizenship through fraud or false statements and being convicted of crimes violating honor or trust within 15 years of obtaining citizenship.

The decision also extended to revoking the citizenship of the individuals’ dependents.

Last month, the Kuwaiti Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior announced that 850 people had been stripped of Kuwaiti citizenship.