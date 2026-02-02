Kuwait revokes citizenship of nine individuals

Kuwait has revoked citizenship of nine individuals under the nationality law.

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers to withdraw the citizenship certificates of nine individuals, along with those who acquired Kuwaiti nationality through them.

The announcement was published on Monday in the official gazette Kuwait Alyawm and is based on Article 21 bis (A) of Amiri Decree No. 15 of 1959 concerning the Kuwaiti Nationality Law and its subsequent amendments.

Under the law, Kuwaiti nationality may be revoked if it was obtained unlawfully, including through fraud, false declarations or the submission of incorrect documents, Al-Rai daily reported.

The decree states that citizenship withdrawal is carried out through a Cabinet decision upon the recommendation of the Minister of Interior of Kuwait.

It further stipulates that individuals who obtained nationality as dependents of the primary certificate holder are also subject to revocation.

The move reflects the government’s continued efforts to safeguard the integrity of Kuwaiti nationality and ensure strict adherence to the country’s legal framework.

Kuwait assures smooth student visa process

Dr Bader Al‑Basiri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, has affirmed that Kuwaiti students currently face no obstacles in obtaining visas for overseas study, reports Al‑Seyassah.

Speaking at an informational session organised under the ministry’s annual “Guide Me” campaign, Dr Al‑Basiri noted that visa cancellations are very limited and occur only under circumstances determined by host countries. He added that embassies remain operational and cooperation with them continues.

Dr Al‑Basiri explained that the ministry is actively following up with students whose visas were cancelled to ensure they can access educational opportunities both inside and outside Kuwait, in line with scholarship regulations.

He stressed the importance of involving families in students’ academic decision-making, noting that informed choices should be based on awareness and understanding of study-abroad requirements.