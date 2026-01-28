Kuwait seals illegal home-based food manufacturing site

As part of intensified security measures to safeguard public health, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has uncovered an illegal food manufacturing operation being run from a residential property in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh.

The Criminal Security Sector revealed that a factory and warehouse producing food products were operating inside a private home without meeting any legal or regulatory requirements.

Following the completion of necessary legal procedures, authorities raided the premises and arrested 12 suspects of Arab and Asian nationalities.

Investigations showed that the suspects were manufacturing and packaging food products intended for children, using basic production equipment and packaging materials, with plans to supply the items to cooperative societies.

Inspection teams found the site to be severely unhygienic and lacking even minimum health and safety standards. The property also had no industrial or commercial licence, posing a serious risk to public health and consumer safety.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to producing food items inside the residence in violation of the law. Further inquiries revealed that the group had been storing the products and distributing them to cooperative societies in several areas, while falsely claiming that manufacturing was taking place at authorised locations.

Authorities confirmed that the actual production was being carried out inside the residential property under unhealthy conditions and in clear breach of regulations.