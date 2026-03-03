Kuwait Airport begins recovery after drone attack

KUWAIT: Kuwait International Airport recovery efforts have begun to resume normal operations following a drone strike, which caused limited damage to airport facilities, the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed.

The incident took place two days ago, according to a statement from Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority. All relevant state agencies swiftly mobilized to secure the site and ensure the safety of staff and passengers.

Security, military and administrative teams evacuated the airport and implemented emergency procedures, the authority said. Army units, working alongside the Ministry of Interior and civil aviation authority, carried out inspections to ensure the site was safe.

Officials said assessments of the damage are under way, with repairs, debris removal and operational adjustments being carried out in an effort to restore normal services as soon as possible.

The incident highlights the efficiency and professionalism of Kuwait’s security and military agencies, demonstrating the state’s preparedness to protect vital infrastructure and maintain the safety of citizens and residents under all circumstances.

Kuwait bans fishing trips and outdoor gatherings

The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has announced a series of precautionary measures aimed at safeguarding public safety amid the current situation in the country and the region.