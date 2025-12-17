Kuwait signals strong investment interest in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, has held a series of meetings with Kuwait’s officials aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key economic sectors.

Ali Pervaiz Malik called on Kuwait’s Minister of Finance and Renewable Energy and Chairman of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), Dr Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, where both sides reaffirmed the long-standing ties between the two countries. Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in energy, investment and trade, with an emphasis on mutual economic benefit.

Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem said that Kuwait maintains a notable investment portfolio in Pakistan and expressed keen interest in expanding its investments. He added that the Kuwait Investment Authority was willing to explore new investment opportunities in Pakistan and to work closely with stakeholders to increase the bilateral investments.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed Kuwait’s continued confidence in Pakistan’s economy and highlighted the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for foreign investment, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

The Petroleum Minister, Ali Pervaiz Malik, also met with the Chairman of Meezan Bank Pakistan, Riyadh Al Edrissi. The Minister appreciated the strong performance of Meezan Bank and described successful foreign investments as important for strengthening confidence in Pakistan’s financial sector.

In a separate meeting, the Federal Minister met with the Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Economic Development, Mr. Waleed Shamlan Ahmad. The discussions focused on enhancing development financing and strengthening cooperation on projects aimed at supporting Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Additionally, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting at the Kuwait Investment Authority with the Deputy Managing Director, where discussions centered on further exploring investment opportunities and strengthening institutional cooperation between Pakistan and KIA.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik also met with leaders of the Pakistan business community in Kuwait. He emphasized that Overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset for the country and appreciated their contributions to Pakistan’s economy, investment climate, and bilateral relations.