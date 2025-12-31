Kuwait simplifies travel with 5-minute visit visa

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has introduced significant updates to its residency and visa system, enabling visit visas to be issued digitally in less than five minutes.

Brigadier General Mazyad Al-Mutairi, Director General of the Residency Affairs Department, announced that the department processes 17,000 to 20,000 visit visas weekly (including family, business, and tourist types), alongside approximately 25,000 residency permits, with volumes fluctuating seasonally.

Speaking on Kuwait TV’s “Kuwait Nights” program, Al-Mutairi highlighted the new residency law’s focus on digital transformation. About 85% of residency services are now available online 24/7 via apps like Sahel and Kuwait Visa, streamlining procedures while upholding legal standards.

Key features of the updated system:

Visa issuance time: Under 5 minutes for visit visas.

Eligibility and types: Expanded to 12 types of visit visas (covering family, business, tourist, social, cultural, and sports activities) and 9 types of residency visas.

Requirements: A valid passport is now sufficient for applications (no longer linked to residency permit validity). Visa fees are KD 10 per month for work and visit types.

Implementation: The law took effect on November 23, 2025, under directives from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef.

The reforms aim to modernize the 1959 residency law (previously amended in 1965, 1987, and 2019), align with technological advancements, and support Kuwait’s vision to become a leading financial and economic hub.

Benefits include attracting foreign investment through privileges like indefinite residence retention for investors (even if absent), sponsorship rights, and exemptions from standard lapse rules.

Additional changes:

Residency extensions up to 10 years (for children of Kuwaiti women or property owners) or 15 years (for approved foreign investors).

Permitted absence outside Kuwait: Generally 6 months (4 months for domestic workers), with extensions possible via the Sahel app.

This digital shift enhances clarity, organization, and efficiency for entry visas and residency processes.