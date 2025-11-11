Kuwait simplifies visa issuance process under new digital system

KUWAIT CITY: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef announced that Kuwait has entered a new era of rapid progress, marked by digital transformation and administrative reforms across all sectors.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Green Urban Development Initiative Forum, Sheikh Al-Yousef said, “Kuwait is entering a better phase, God willing.

Its reality today is vastly different from the past as we are witnessing development in every sector with the implementation of several new laws.”

He said that Kuwait welcomes visitors of all nationalities, provided they respect the country’s laws and cultural values.

“We have no issues with any nationality, as long as everyone adheres to the system and values we cherish. Everyone is welcome at any time,” he said.

Highlighting Kuwait’s pleasant winter climate, Sheikh Al-Yousef described the period between October 15 and April 15 as ideal for tourism and outdoor activities.

He further noted significant progress in streamlining entry procedures, stating that visas and residency permits are now easier than ever to obtain. Through the upgraded “Kuwait e-Visa” platform, travelers can receive visas in as little as five minutes, a move reflecting Kuwait’s commitment to digital innovation and administrative efficiency.

Sheikh Al-Yousef reiterated that these reforms are part of Kuwait’s broader efforts to enhance visitor experience, attract tourism, and strengthen its global standing as a modern and welcoming nation.