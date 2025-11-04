Kuwait suspends biometric fingerprinting at borders to ease travel delays

The interior ministry of Kuwait has announced the suspension of biometric fingerprinting procedures at all border crossings, including air, land, and sea, to reduce congestion and ease travel delays, Al Anba newspaper reported.

Under the new instruction, Kuwaiti citizens have to complete biometric fingerprinting before travel at Personal Identification Centres of the General Department of Criminal Evidence or at National Identity Centres.

Expatriates can also complete the procedure exclusively at Personal Identification Centres across all governorates.

The ministry stated that the decision comes after repeated reports of flocking at border checkpoints, particularly at Kuwait International Airport, where commuters who had not completed their biometric registration in advance caused long wait times and disruptions.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that the change is part of ongoing efforts to streamline travel procedures and ensure smoother experiences for all passengers.

The ministry also urged citizens and residents to complete their biometric registration well ahead of scheduled trips to avoid delays or complications.

Kuwait bans cash transactions in gold

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait has banned cash transactions for companies operating in the gold, precious stones, and precious metals sectors.

Under Ministerial Resolution No. 182 of 2025, all companies and institutions operating in the gold, precious stones, and precious metals sectors are now prohibited from using cash when finalising contracts or conducting business dealings. Instead, payments must be made exclusively through non-cash methods approved by the Central Bank of Kuwait.

The Ministry of Kuwait stated that the decision aims to enhance transparency, combat money laundering, and ensure compliance with financial oversight standards.

The resolution also warns that any institution found in violation of these provisions will face immediate closure and referral to the investigative authorities for legal action.

This enforcement is in addition to any other penalties prescribed under relevant laws and regulations.