Kuwait going for lockdown due to Iran war??

Director of the Security Relations and Media Department at the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait, Brigadier General Nasser Abu Slaib, has warned that individuals who publish rumours, misleading videos or content expressing sympathy for terrorist organisations could face legal action.

Brig Gen Nasser Abu Slaib has said that authorities had observed the spread of rumours and video clips circulating on social media in recent days.

In an interview with Kuwait TV, Abu Salib warned that anyone who publishes videos or content expressing sympathy for terrorist organizations will be held legally accountable.

He said nine cases had already been recorded involving such content, adding that other cases were under monitoring and could be announced soon. He added that penalties are imposed on anyone who publishes illegal reports or videos.

Brig Gen Nasser Abu Slaib stressed that unauthorized filming can negatively affect public security, citing a video circulating online about a vehicle fire found to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, not shrapnel.

He said Kuwait’s security authorities monitor rumours in real time, including claims about damage at the Aliyah and Ghaliyah Complex. Investigations later found the site had not been damaged, and the Cybercrime Unit had taken legal action to identify the person responsible for spreading the rumour.

He asserted that persistent rumors, such as imposing a partial or total lockdown in Kuwait, are unfounded, indicating a decision on this matter requires a Cabinet meeting.

He said the Cybercrime Unit and the State Security Service were closely monitoring online platforms for false information or content expressing sympathy for terrorist organisations.