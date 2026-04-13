Kuwait authority summons employer over alleged labour rights violation

The Public Authority of Manpower of Kuwait has referred an employer, including an executive manager, to the General Department of Criminal Investigation (Residency Affairs Investigation), over suspected violations related to recruitment practices and the treatment of workers.

The move comes as part of ongoing legal proceedings following incidents involving large gatherings of workers, which authorities say were linked to labour disputes.

In a statement, the Public Authority of Manpower of Kuwait has said that its emergency response and collective complaints teams are operating around the clock in coordination with the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait to respond swiftly to reports and ensure the protection of all parties involved.

It added that legal action is being pursued against those found in violation, with investigations continuing alongside relevant authorities.

The Authority stated that it received a report from the Public Security Sector about a gathering of more than 400 workers.

Teams from the Labour Relations Department and the field complaints unit were dispatched to the site, where the gathering was brought under control and the crowd dispersed with the assistance of security forces.

Workers were interviewed to establish the cause of the gathering and the reported collective work stoppage.

According to the Authority, the incident arose from disputes between employees and their employer.

The employer has since been summoned, and precautionary measures have been put in place to safeguard workers’ rights during the investigation.

A day later, authorities reported a second gathering involving 300 workers outside the Authority’s headquarters.

This was also dispersed in coordination with security officials, with further statements taken from workers to clarify the nature of the complaints.

The Public Authority of Manpower of Kuwait has urged both employers and workers to adhere strictly to contractual obligations and labour laws.

It also called on all parties to use official channels to resolve disputes rather than resorting to collective work stoppages or regulatory violations.