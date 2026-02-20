Kuwait traffic authorities record 319 violations in Crackdown

The Traffic Department of Kuwait has shown its resolve to take firm legal action against offenders, stressing its commitment to enforcing road safety laws and tackling reckless driving.

In a statement, the authorities stated that recent inspection campaigns resulted in the recording of 319 traffic violations. A total of 80 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded during the operations.

Officials added that 10 juveniles were referred to the Juvenile Prosecution, while 44 violators were placed in precautionary detention.

Seven individuals and three vehicles wanted by the authorities were also caught. One person found without identification was also referred to the competent authorities.

The department urged citizens of Kuwait to cooperate by reporting traffic violations or dangerous driving. Complaints can be made through the emergency hotline (112), via the General Traffic Administration’s WhatsApp number (99324092), or through the “Contact” platform.

