Kuwait thump Nepal in quadrangular T20I series final

Kuwait won the quadrangular T20I series in Hong Kong after defeating Nepal by three runs in the final at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

The ultimate game of the series saw Kuwait winning the toss and electing to bat first against Nepal.

The side posted 174/7 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs on the back of Ravija Sandaruwan’s 63 runs off 36 deliveries.

His opening partner Clinto Anto made 26 off 14 balls while Usman Patel added 23 runs to the total.

For Nepal, Sompal Kami and Nandan Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 175, Nepal found it hard to get going and lost their first wicket on 24 when their opening batter Kushal Bhurtel fell to Yasin Patel on just three runs.

Bashir Ahmad’s valiant inning of 80 off 43 balls went in vain as Kuwait bowlers continued to strike at intervals.

Ahmad also stitched a 92-run partnership with Nandan Yadav (37), threatening to take away the quadrangular T20I series final from Kuwait.

The two dragged the game into the final over, with Nepal needing 11 runs to win, however, Bashir Ahmed’s dismissal on the third ball of the ultimate over handed Kuwait the championship.

It is worth noting here that the two finalists faced earlier in the group stage, where Nepal defeated Kuwait.