Kuwait ‘tightens rules’ on school cafeteria pricing, products

Maryam Al-Anzi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities, has underscored the importance of adhering to the health requirements for school cafeterias in Kuwait.

The Ministry of Education has implemented specific pricing guidelines for various food items, including juices, dairy products, biscuits, fresh fruits and vegetables, pies, sandwiches, and dried fruits.

To ensure compliance, PAFN inspectors, alongside Technical Guidance for Activities, will conduct regular visits to schools.

Schools are required to cooperate fully with these inspections, ensuring that all food sold meets the approved health standards and pricing regulations.

Schools must also maintain detailed records of cafeteria operations and contracts with suppliers, particularly those providing pies and sandwiches.

For the 2024/2025 academic year, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, has approved 25 companies to supply food products to school cafeterias.

Meanwhile, the schools are prohibited from contracting with companies that sell soft drinks and wafers.

The Ministry has set strict pricing rules, stipulating that all goods must be sold at prices not exceeding those established, except for full meal providers.

In the case of any violations, schools will be granted time to rectify the issues before facing potential fines.

Schools will receive notifications regarding any complaints or violations, and if necessary, written reports will be submitted to the Director of the Educational Activities Department.

In response to rumors about changes in the school uniform policy, educational sources have confirmed that there are no current plans to amend the existing policy, dismissing suggestions of adopting alternative attire like the “dishdasha.”