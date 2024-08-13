Kuwait to auction luxury cars of reckless drivers

Kuwait City: In a significant shift in policy, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has announced that luxury cars involved in reckless driving offenses will now be auctioned off instead of being crushed.

The new approach, outlined by Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Al Yousuf Al Sabah, applies to high-end vehicles valued at 40,000 dinars (approximately $130,000) or more.

Previously, all vehicles confiscated from reckless drivers were subject to being crushed, regardless of their value.

However, the new policy differentiates between luxury and non-luxury vehicles, with the latter still facing the existing punishment of being crushed.

The change in policy aims to address reckless driving while preserving the value of expensive vehicles.

The decision comes after the Ministry of Interior launched a campaign in May to crack down on reckless driving, which gained widespread public support.

A video released by the Ministry showcased the process of crushing confiscated vehicles, demonstrating the severe consequences of reckless driving.