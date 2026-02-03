Kuwait to Introduce AI-Powered Monitoring System for Transport

Kuwait: Assistant Director General for Coordination and Education at the General Traffic Department, Kuwait, Brigadier General Khaled Al-Adwani has announced that the electronic monitoring system for taxis, ride-hailing services, car rentals and public transportation will be implemented soon.

The initiative aligns with Kuwait’s 2035 vision to enhance transportation infrastructure and develop smart services across the country.

Brigadier General Khaled Al-Adwani has revealed the plans at a press conference regarding the National Forum for Transportation and Smart Services, which was organized in cooperation with the General Traffic Department with representatives of the private sector in attendance.

He said that the new system would monitor traffic behavior on the roads, detect violations, and issue citations automatically, indicating that it will use artificial intelligence.

“The system will record traffic offences electronically at the moment they occur, contributing to improved road safety and greater traffic discipline,” he added.

The initiative will also cover consumer delivery services, including food and other goods, as well as trucks, public transportation, and daily rental vehicles.

According to Al-Adwani, the comprehensive system aims to protect society from negative phenomena while providing a tool to help prosecute offenders.

He pointed out that the forum is a national platform for dialogue among government agencies, delivery and ride-sharing companies, technology providers and experts to discuss shared challenges, regulate the light transport and delivery services sector and present plausible recommendations.

Al-Adwani emphasised that traffic safety is a collective responsibility. “It is not achieved by law or technology alone, but through the integration of roles, driver awareness, institutional commitment, and the media as a key partner in promoting traffic discipline,” he said.

