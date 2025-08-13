Kuwait announces new charges, increases for 67 services

Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced plans to introduce or increase charges for 67 services, many of which are currently provided free of charge.

According to Gulf News, the proposal follows a Cabinet directive to review service prices across the country.

Under the plan, company establishment applications in Kuwait, which are now free, would cost KD20, including for non-profit organisations.

Kuwait would also start charging for services such as amending a company’s fiscal year, cancelling mortgages and commercial agencies, and providing brokerage for fish, fodder, livestock, vegetables, fruit, and poultry.

Temporary commercial licences in Kuwait would face the biggest increases. For example, a licence for a temporary real estate or jewellery showroom would rise from KD30 to KD500.

Other planned changes include a 25 percent rise in fees for capital amendments, partner changes, dissolutions, trade name updates, and management clause changes.

Licences to practise accounting in Kuwait would increase from KD150 to KD200. Company licence renewals and board member certificates would also cost 25 percent more.

Representation at general assemblies would go up from KD100 to KD125, and ration card fees would double from KD5 to KD10.

The fee hikes are part of Kuwait’s efforts to update service pricing in line with economic policies and cost reviews.

