Kuwait to revoke citizenship of 78 dual nationals

KUWAIT: Kuwait authorities decided to revoke the citizenship of 78 dual-national individuals who also hold nationalities of other countries, local media reported.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior stated that the decision was taken by the Supreme Committee for the Examination of Kuwaiti.

The individuals who would lose their Kuwait citizenship are also the nationals of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Somalia, Iran, and the United States (US).

Article 11 of the 1959 Kuwaiti Nationality Law and its revisions will result in the loss of Kuwaiti citizenship for 17 people. Under Article 21 (Amended) of the same statute, the citizenship certificates of 29 people will be withdrawn.

Under Article 13 of the law, 32 people who are stateless or who possess nationalities from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Somalia, Iran, and the United States would have their Kuwaiti citizenship removed.

Meanwhile, the matter has been referred to the cabinet, pending its approval, an ad hoc committee formed to investigate the matter.

The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwait Citizenship was established through an Amin decree in May. The committee’s head is the First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al-Sabah

Other members include the Foreign Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of state for Cabinet Affairs, and the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers.

