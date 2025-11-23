Kuwait to revoke Woman’s nationality over dual citizenship

The Supreme Committee for Citizenship in Kuwait is preparing to revoke the nationality of a Kuwaiti woman after determining that she holds dual citizenship, which violates the country’s nationality laws.

According to informed sources, the woman possesses both a Kuwaiti civil ID and a Gulf identity card issued by her husband’s country.

An investigation concluded that she acquired this second citizenship in violation of Kuwaiti law. Both documents reportedly contain the same name and photograph.

The woman obtained the Gulf citizenship through her marriage to a Gulf national, after which she was issued an official identity card in that country. This is considered a clear case of dual citizenship, which is prohibited under Kuwaiti nationality regulations.

After reviewing the documentation and verifying the procedures followed, the Supreme Committee is expected to proceed with revoking her Kuwaiti nationality in accordance with existing legal provisions.

Under Kuwaiti law, acquiring the citizenship of another country is a direct cause for losing Kuwaiti nationality in cases of dual citizenship.

Kuwait installs smart cameras in malls to arrest wanted outlaws in real time

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has begun installing advanced smart camera systems in shopping malls and commercial complexes as part of its efforts to enhance public safety and strengthen law enforcement measures.

The initiative is designed to help security authorities identify wanted individuals in real time.

The smart cameras are connected to a comprehensive database, enabling security teams to quickly recognize suspects and take immediate action when necessary.

According to a security source, the high-tech cameras are being placed in key locations that function similarly to security checkpoints within selected residential and commercial complexes.

With access to detailed records of individuals wanted in various cases, the cameras act as a continuous monitoring system, ensuring rapid response to potential threats.

The deployment marks a significant step forward in Kuwait’s strategy to reinforce law and order across the country, reflecting an ongoing commitment to modernizing public security infrastructure.