Kuwait introduces new rule for doctors and dentists

The Ministry of Health of Kuwait has issued a ministerial decree requiring all doctors and dentists across the country to pass a unified national licensing examination before practising in Kuwait.

The ministerial decree was issued by the Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi. Under the new regulation, medical and dental professionals must successfully complete the Kuwait Medical Licensing Examination (KMLE) or the Kuwait Dental Licensing Examination (KDLE) prior to practising medicine or dentistry, and before being appointed as resident physicians or assistant registrars.

The decree establishes the KMLE and KDLE as national benchmarks designed to assess scientific knowledge and professional competence, with the stated aim of ensuring high standards of patient safety and care across Kuwait’s healthcare system.

A dedicated KMLE board will be formed within the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specializations. The board will be chaired by the institute’s Secretary-General and will include senior representatives from the health, academic and regulatory sectors.

It will be responsible for overseeing examination policies, approving standards and ensuring institutional governance.

The decree also reforms the promotion process, removing the comprehensive examination requirement for advancement from resident to registered assistant for those covered by the new licensing system.

According to the decree, the new system will come into force on 1 January 2027. Any regulations that conflict with the new measures will be formally annulled.