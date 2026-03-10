Kuwait raises concern with Iraq over attacks originating from its soil

Kuwait has shared information with Iraq suggesting that some attacks targeting the Gulf state were launched from its territory, according to Iraq’s foreign ministry.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said the information was conveyed by Kuwait’s ambassador during a meeting on Sunday.

The ambassador raised Kuwait’s concerns over attacks it says are linked to the ongoing confrontation involving Iran and presented details indicating that some strikes had originated from Iraqi soil.

He called on the Iraqi government to intervene to stop such attacks while preserving the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Iraq’s foreign ministry said the government was making “significant and exceptional efforts” to shield the country from the wider consequences of the war and to maintain the security and stability of the country in the face of the aggression that Iraq is facing, like other countries in the region.

The ministry added that Iraq rejects the use of its territory as a launching point for attacks against neighbouring countries, noting that the Iraqi government is taking steps to pursue those responsible for actions that could harm Iraq’s interests and relations with other states.

Gulf countries have borne much of Tehran’s response after the United States and Israel launched a massive aerial campaign against Iran on February 28.

Iraq, which has recently regained a sense of stability but has long been a proxy battleground between the US and Iran, had said it did not want to be dragged into the war. But it has not been spared.

Several Iran-backed armed groups claim daily drone attacks on US bases.