Kuwait urges voluntary disclosure of Illegal nationality file changes

KUWAIT CITY: The General Directorate of Nationality and Travel Documents at Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced a temporary grace period for individuals to voluntarily report illegal or irregular additions to their nationality records.

Here are the key details from the report:

The Deadline:

Individuals must come forward and disclose irregularities before the end of the current year (December 31, 2024).

The Incentive:

Those who voluntarily report illegal or irregular changes to their own nationality files or those of their family members during this period will be *exempted from legal penalties.

The Purpose:

The Ministry of Interior stated that this initiative is part of an effort to ensure the accuracy and integrity of nationality files, correct legal irregularities, and strengthen transparency in accordance with Kuwaiti law.

Confidentiality:

The Directorate emphasized that all reports submitted under this initiative will be handled with utmost confidentiality, professionalism, and responsibility.

Consequences of Inaction:

The grace period is designed to give people a fair opportunity to regularize their status.

By implication, the exemption from punishment only applies to those who come forward proactively before the deadline.

The General Directorate has urged all concerned individuals to take advantage of this limited-time offer and contact them directly to address any discrepancies in their nationality documentation.

Earlier, Kuwait has announced its first official holiday of 2026, and it comes right at the start of the year.

The Kuwait Cabinet has confirmed a three-day break for the New Year for public sector employees. The decision was approved during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting to have a relaxed start to the year 2026.

Government bodies and state entities will pause work on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Since Friday and Saturday already form the regular weekend in Kuwait, the break stretches across three full days according to Arabian News. Work will officially resume on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

So, Kuwaiti employees can step into the new year without the rush. Institutions described as being of a “special nature” will continue to operate during the holiday period, based on their operational needs. This typically includes sectors such as healthcare, utilities, and essential services.

Public holidays announcement in Kuwait will help residents plan their travel, business schedules and more. A confirmed three-day break allows residents to plan events accordingly.

For private sector employees, holiday policies may vary. Many companies align with government announcements, but it is always best to check internal HR circulars.

After New Year break in Kuwait, the holiday calendar looks interesting.

The Cabinet also approved extended leave for Isra and Mi’raj, which falls on Friday, January 16, 2026. Since Friday is already a weekly public holiday, the government extended the break to include Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18.

Sunday has been designated as the alternative day off. Normal working hours will resume on Monday, January 19, 2026.

This arrangement ensures a full three-day holiday while keeping the regular workweek intact. So, if you plan it right, you get a 6-day break or let’s say two long weekends in the first month of 2026 itself.

For families, planners, and employers alike, these announcements provide clarity to plan their schedule accordingly. January 2026 starts on a note of well-spaced breaks and less confusion.