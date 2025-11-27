Kuwait Visa Renewals 2025: New Residency Fees and Regulations Announced

The Interior Ministry of Kuwait has increased residency and visa fees, with several categories facing significant hikes, Kuwait Times reported. The revised charges will take effect one month from now.

Minimum Salary for Family Sponsorship

Under the new regulations, expatriates will be required to have a minimum monthly salary of KD 800 to sponsor their spouse and children. Fees for sponsoring relatives outside the immediate family, including parents and siblings, have risen sharply to KD 300 per annum, up from KD200.

The new regulations include revised fees, new conditions for dependents, and expanded options for visit visa extensions and conversions.

Visit visas cost

Under the new rules, all visit visas, whether for tourism, family visits, work entry or residency entry, will carry a flat fee of KD10.

The by-laws also allow visit visas to be renewed once for the same period and permit their conversion into residency under certain conditions.

Parents of newborns will also have up to four months to process residency stamping.

Higher Residency Renewal Fees

The renewal fee for standard residencies, covering government employees, private sector workers, foreign students, clergymen and similar categories, has doubled to KD20 per year.

The same rate applies to Bedouns who have obtained another nationality.

Residency fees for foreign investors and property owners (Articles 19 and 21) will be KD50 annually, while the newly introduced self-sponsored residency category (Article 24) comes with a steep KD500 annual fee.

Dependents see major hikes

Annual dependent fees have been revised significantly across categories:

KD20 for dependents of residents working in government, private sector or students, KD40 for dependents of foreign investors, property owners and clergymen, KD100 for dependents of self-sponsored residents (Article 24), and KD300 up from KD200 for dependents other than spouses and children, such as parents. While children of naturalised Kuwaiti women will pay KD20, while those of Kuwaiti women by birth remain exempt.

Temporary residency and departure fees

Temporary residency under Article 14 will now cost KD10 per month, with domestic helpers paying KD5. The same fees apply to extensions.

Expatriates cancelling their residency and preparing to leave Kuwait must pay KD10 per month during their departure period.

Temporary residency, typically granted to those exiting permanently, facing emergencies or needing additional time, will remain valid for three months and can be renewed for up to a year.

Residents seeking permission to stay outside Kuwait beyond the six-month limit must pay KD5 per month.

Domestic helper rules and fees revised

The government has also revised rules for hiring domestic workers, For Kuwaiti families with up to six members, may hire three helpers; those with 6–9 members may hire four; and larger households may hire five. Renewal fees are KD10 annually.

Additional helpers cost higher fees KD50 for the first, KD100 for the second, and rising thereafter.

For expatriate households, the first helper costs KD50, but the first additional helper jumps to KD400, and the second to KD500.

Diplomats will pay KD10 for the first helper, KD100 for the next, and KD200 for the following.

Domestic workers must be aged between 21 and 60, though the minister retains the authority to waive age limits in special cases.

The fee adjustments mark one of the most significant overhauls to Kuwait’s residency system in recent years, affecting residents, employers and families across the country.