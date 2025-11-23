Kuwait visa renewals, residency fee updates 2025

KUWAIT CITY: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef has issued executive regulations for the new decree governing the residency of foreign nationals in Kuwait.

The updated framework outlines conditions, application procedures, and fee structures for all categories of entry visas, visit visas, and residence permits.

Visit Visa Fees

Under Article 39, a standard fee of 10 Kuwaiti dinars (KD) applies to the following nine entry visa types for residency purposes:

Government sector employment.

Private sector employment.

Domestic workers and similar roles.

Commercial or industrial activities.

Family reunification.

Study purposes.

Foreign investors.

Temporary government contract work.

Temporary work across all sectors.

For visit visas, a monthly fee of 10 KD applies to:

Government visits.

Business visits.

Family visits.

Private visits.

Medical treatment visits.

Multiple-entry visits.

Tourism visits.

Commercial activity visits.

Residence Permit Fees.

Residence permit fees vary based on category:

20 KD for:

Government sector employees (Art. 17).

Private sector employees (Art. 18).

Foreign students (Art. 23).

Individuals previously classified as stateless (Bedouns) granted foreign passports, retired personnel, and families of foreign martyrs (Art. 30).

Religious workers, including imams and preachers serving Husseiniyas (Art. 31).

10 KD for:

Domestic workers in Kuwaiti households (Art. 20).

Foreign women widowed or divorced from Kuwaiti citizens with children from those marriages (Art. 28).

50 KD for:

Foreign business partners (Art. 19).

Foreign investors (Art. 21).

Foreign property owners in Kuwait (Art. 25).

500 KD for:

Self-sponsored residency permits (Art. 24).

Common mistakes to avoid when applying

Many visa applications are delayed or rejected because of simple mistakes. Here are some common errors people make:

Submitting incomplete or wrong documents

Selecting the wrong visa type

Forgetting to check e-visa eligibility

Paying incorrect visa fees

Ignoring extra costs like translation or insurance

Missing deadlines or not tracking the application