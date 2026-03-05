Kuwait announces visit visas automatic extension

The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has announced an automatic extension of all visit visas by one month and granted an additional three-month absence permit for residents who are currently outside the country, citing exceptional circumstances facing the state.

In a statement, the ministry said all types of visit entry visas that have expired or are due to expire during the current period will be extended for one month starting Saturday, 28 February 2026.

The extension will be processed automatically through the electronic system, so visitors will not need to attend residency affairs departments or submit applications in person.

The ministry added that all fees and any fines incurred during this period will be fully waived in consideration of the current situation.

The decision also covers expatriates who remain outside Kuwait and have exceeded the permitted absence period. Those individuals will be granted an additional three months, with renewal automatic through the electronic system. The usual fees for this process will also be exempted.

The Ministry of Interior indicated that the announced periods may be extended further depending on developments in the country’s situation.

The ministry urged the public to follow its official channels for any updates on visa and residency procedures and prayed for the safety and protection of Kuwait and all who live in it.