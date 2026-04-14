Kuwait raises alarm over AI-Generated content

The National Cyber Security Centre of Kuwait has issued a public warning about the growing risks posed by deepfake technology, urging citizens to verify digital content before sharing it online.

In an awareness message, the National Cyber Security Centre cautioned that “not everything you see is real,” highlighting how deepfakes can be used to create highly convincing but fake audio, video, and images.

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Authorities in Kuwait warned that such content may be exploited to spread misinformation, fake news, or scams, posing risks to individuals and society.

The centre advised Kuwaiti citizens to check the source and authenticity of content before sharing, as part of efforts to curb the spread of misleading digital material.

The advisory comes amid growing global concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence technologies on online platforms.