Kuwait warns against spreading unverified cyberattack claims

The National Cybersecurity Center Kuwait has warned the public against joining or engaging with online groups and accounts that circulate unverified claims of cyberattacks.

In a statement, the Centre said that sharing or interacting with such content can generate unnecessary public anxiety and disrupt digital stability in Kuwait.

It stressed the importance of relying solely on official and accredited sources for accurate information.

Members of the public have been urged to exercise caution online, obtain updates from authorised channels, and report suspicious or misleading content through official reporting mechanisms in order to safeguard cyberspace security and stability.

Last year, authorities in Kuwait apprehended members of an international cybercrime gang, the Ministry of the Interior said, after large-scale attacks on telecommunication towers and financial institutions across the country.

The Cybercrime Combating Department was alerted after several telecommunication companies and banks reported cyberattacks on their networks to steal customers’ information and funds, the ministry said in a post on X.

The suspect confessed to being part of a larger network of fraudsters, who were also identified and arrested. Police also charged them for using falsified documents to forge their identities.

The ministry said it was committed to tackling cybercrime and protecting the country’s institutions from attacks, stressing that it was taking action to improve security on its networks to protect citizen’s data and financial assets.