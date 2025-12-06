Kuwait warns travelers over medications and luggage

KUWAIT CITY: The Public Prosecution has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign on Decree Law No. 159/2025, aimed at educating citizens and expatriates on the strict new regulations regarding narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Travelers Beware

The Attorney General issued an important warning: always verify your medications. Some drugs that are legal in other countries, especially anxiety or sleep aids, might be illegal in Kuwait. Possessing these without a proper prescription now constitutes a criminal offense in the country.

The Prosecution also cautioned travelers against accepting bags from others. The law considers it strong evidence of awareness of illegal substances if someone is found with luggage containing such items, shifting the burden of proof to the traveler to establish their innocence in a Kuwaiti context.

Companions and Addiction

Regarding companions and drug use, the law in Kuwait criminalizes being present at locations where drugs are used knowingly and intentionally. Silence in such situations is viewed as complicity.

Treatment Over Punishment

The law prioritizes treatment over punishment, describing addiction reporting as “a door to hope.” Family members, relatives, and employers can report addiction cases for treatment, with protections for confidentiality. Those who seek voluntary treatment before arrest in Kuwait are also protected from punishment.

While referral to therapy centers is a preventive measure to ensure recovery, the Public Prosecution stressed that refusing to comply with rehabilitation programs may result in legal measures, including imprisonment. The law prioritizes saving lives, but officials reiterated that ignorance of these rules in Kuwait is not a defense.