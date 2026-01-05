Kuwait withdraws citizenship from 69 individuals

KUWAIT CITY: Two decrees were published in today’s Official Gazette ordering the withdrawal of Kuwaiti citizenship from a total of 69 individuals.

According to Decree No. 242 of 2025, Kuwaiti nationality was revoked from 65 individuals, as well as from those who had acquired citizenship through them by dependency.

Meanwhile, Decree No. 243 of 2025 stipulated the withdrawal of citizenship from four individuals and from those who obtained nationality through them by dependency.

The article is quite brief and does not provide specific names of the individuals, detailed reasons for the revocations, or additional context beyond the decrees.

This appears to be a standard official announcement-style report.

Earlier, Kuwait has introduced a new rule limiting the amount of time expatriate residents can remain outside the country, as part of tighter residency regulations.

According to local media reports cited by Gulf News, the Ministry of Interior has enforced a six-month cap on the duration residents may stay abroad.

The decision forms part of the executive regulations of Kuwait’s residency law and applies to all categories of residency permits, with certain exemptions.

Under the new regulation, expatriates will no longer be allowed to remain outside Kuwait for more than six months. However, exemptions have been granted to children of Kuwaiti women, property owners, and foreign investors.

Separate Rules for Domestic Workers

Specific provisions apply to domestic workers. Under Article 20 of the updated regulations, domestic staff may remain outside Kuwait for a maximum of four months unless the sponsor submits an approved leave request through the relevant residency affairs departments or via the Sahel application.

The Ministry of Interior said the revised framework aims to strengthen oversight and compliance while maintaining flexibility for select categories, as Kuwait continues to recalibrate its immigration and residency policies.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Kuwait has underscored the importance of checking the integrity of banknotes to ensure their authenticity, urging the public to remain vigilant while handling cash.

In an advisory, the central bank explained that genuine banknotes can be verified through several security features.

These include examining the watermark by holding the note up to the light, where the falcon’s head should be clearly visible.

Tilting the banknote reveals changes in the shape and colour of the wave symbol, while shining a light on the security thread causes it to change colour and display hidden text.

In addition, authentic notes feature raised printing and tactile markings, designed to assist visually impaired individuals.