Kuwait work permit qualification updates for expatriates

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), Kuwait, has issued new guidance on expatriates’ academic qualifications on work permits, citing the need to maintain alignment between job roles and educational credentials.

Under Ministerial Circular No. 1/2025, temporary restrictions have been placed on updating qualifications or job titles. The move makes it essential for workers and employers to understand the correct procedures before attempting any changes.

Updating a work permit to reflect a degree earned after entering Kuwait has become particularly challenging. PAM’s systems, including the Sahel app, are designed to register the educational qualification at the time of entry into Kuwait.

Consequently, any subsequent degree completion can trigger inconsistencies, leaving employers unable to make automatic updates.

Labor law consultation

Generally, only the employer who sponsored one’s work permit at the time of entry can request changes to qualifications on the system.

Solutions.

Official Letter from PAM or the Ministry of Interior. Exceptions may be granted if workers provide proof of graduation and justify delays, such as those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordination between the Old and the New Company needs to be updated. A formal request, supported by notarised documents and degree certificates, can sometimes overcome system errors.

If the Sahel app is not allowing updates, a personal visit to PAM or the Ministry of Interior with your degree certificate, passport, work permit, and letters from both companies is often helpful.

Changing Qualification (Education Degree) on a Work Permit in Kuwait Changing the academic qualification or educational degree listed on an expatriate’s work permit is strictly regulated by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM).

Here’s what you need to know:

General Process Employers can submit requests via PAM’s e-services (or through the As-hal app) to update some employee information, such as name, passport number, or academic qualification.

Any change of qualification must correspond to the original job role. For example, upgrading an academic degree for a role that does not require it (or changing from one profession to an entirely different classification) is not permitted.

The application is reviewed by PAM, and only approved changes are reflected on the work permit. Any mismatch may lead to rejection.

Current Restrictions (as of 2025)

PAM has temporarily suspended changes to academic qualifications and job titles for expatriate workers in certain cases. Ministerial Circular No. 1/2025 states that amendments are halted if the requested change involves a higher academic qualification that does not match the original job role for which the worker was recruited or transferred.

This suspension was effective immediately and applies to newly recruited expatriates or those transferred to the private sector.

If your employer wants to update your qualification, the new degree must fit the profession category approved under your current work permit