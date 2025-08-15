Kuwait Work Visa guide for Pakistanis – August 2025

Kuwait is a popular destination for professionals and skilled workers from Pakistan. Many Pakistanis choose Kuwait because of its high salaries, tax-free income, and strong economy.

The country offers many opportunities in oil, construction, healthcare, and education. Its location also makes it a gateway to other business hubs in the Middle East.

The most common way to work in Kuwait legally is through a Kuwait Work Visa (also called an employment visa). This visa is always sponsored by a Kuwaiti employer. Without a local sponsor, you cannot work in Kuwait.

Once you receive your visa, you can enter Kuwait. After arriving, you must complete the residency permit (Iqama) process to live and work legally.

Why Pakistanis Choose Kuwait

No income tax – you can save more money.

Strong job market in multiple industries.

Benefits such as housing, health cover, and travel allowance.

Safe and comfortable working environment.

Easy access to other Gulf countries.

Eligibility for a Kuwait Work Visa (August 2025)

You must:

Have a valid job offer from a registered Kuwaiti employer.

Be at least 21 years old.

Pass health and fitness tests.

Meet the required qualifications and experience for your job.

Have no criminal record.

Hold a passport valid for at least six months from your planned entry date.

Step-by-Step Kuwait Work Visa Process for Pakistanis

Step 1: Get a Job Offer

Find and secure a job in Kuwait through a registered employer.

The employer must have permission to hire foreign workers.

Step 2: Employer Applies for Work Permit

Your employer requests a work permit from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour in Kuwait.

Step 3: Work Permit Approval

Once approved, the Ministry sends your details to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The information is then forwarded to the Kuwaiti Embassy in Pakistan.

Step 4: Medical Examination in Pakistan

Visit a GAMCA-approved medical centre for health tests, including blood tests, X-rays, and infectious disease screening.

Step 5: Police Clearance Certificate

Obtain a police clearance certificate in Pakistan to confirm you have no criminal record.

Step 6: Apply for Visa at Kuwaiti Embassy in Pakistan

Submit your work permit, medical report, police clearance, and other documents: Filled visa application form Valid passport (minimum 6 months validity) Passport-size photos (white background) Job offer letter/employment contract Educational certificates (attested by HEC, MOFA Pakistan, and Kuwaiti Embassy) Medical certificate Police clearance



Step 7: Visa Approval

If approved, your work permit will be stamped in your passport.

Step 8: Travel to Kuwait

Book your ticket and carry all your original documents.

Step 9: Residency Permit (Iqama)

On arrival, you will take another medical test in Kuwait.

If cleared, your employer will arrange your Civil ID (Iqama), which allows you to work and live legally.

Visa Costs (August 2025)

Visa processing: Around KWD 20–30 (varies by nationality).

Medical tests: Fee depends on the country.

Police clearance: Cost depends on issuing authority.

Renewal

Work visas are valid for entry only once.

In Kuwait, your Iqama is usually valid for 1–3 years, based on your work contract.

Employers can renew the Iqama as long as you are employed.

Tips for a Smooth Application

Make sure your passport is valid for the required period.

Keep multiple copies of all documents.

Complete your medical and police clearance early.

Stay in contact with your employer about timelines.

Never let your visa or Iqama expire – penalties are high.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Applying without a confirmed job from a registered Kuwaiti employer.

Submitting incomplete or false documents.

Skipping medical tests.

Delaying the residency permit process after arrival.

