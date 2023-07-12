Kuwaiti airline launches direct flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait’s low-cost airline, Jazeera Airways, launched flight operations to Pakistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The inaugural flight, carrying 163 passengers from Kuwait, landed at Islamabad International Airport at 4:30 am.

The airline has announced that it will offer two weekly flights, scheduled every Wednesday and Saturday.

Earlier, CEO Zara Airways Syed Quli announced that Canadian private airline will start direct flights from Toronto to three major cities in Pakistan this year.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Quli said that airline was seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Canadian government before it can start operations.

He further said that the airline will operate three weekly flights from Toronto to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

The CEO further said that airliner will use two Boeing 777 aircraft initially and may increase the number of aircraft depending on demand.