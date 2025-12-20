KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec 20, 2025

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar dipped further today, settling at 912.49 Pakistani Rupee in the open market, down from 913.59 PKR on December 13 and 914.23 PKR on December 6.

This extends the steady pullback from the 2025 summer high of 926.79 PKR, following earlier increases from 919.67 PKR (June 10) to 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18). The latest decline underscores lingering crude oil softness against the Pakistani Rupee’s ongoing backing from growing reserves.

Crude prices continue to dominate the KWD’s trajectory. Brent crude lingered in the low $63–64 per barrel zone this week, pressured by abundant supply and tempered global demand outlooks. As a major OPEC+ contributor with daily output near 2.7 million barrels, Kuwait experiences reduced export proceeds when prices stay subdued, constraining potential gains for the basket-pegged Dinar even with reserves over $40 billion.

The Pakistani Rupee, in contrast, maintains solidity through sustained reserve expansion. Total liquid foreign reserves remain well above $23 billion, with State Bank holdings stable around $14.55 billion, supported by vigorous worker remittances (heading toward $36+ billion in FY2025) and regular IMF releases under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility. Inflation moderated slightly to near 6.1% in November, granting the SBP flexibility to preserve external buffers despite a $26.6 billion trade deficit.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: Transferring 1,000 KWD home now fetches 912,490 PKR — about 1,100 PKR less than last week yet still roughly 11,160 PKR higher than November 2024’s 901.33 PKR, sustaining aid for families amid inflation pressures.

– Imports: The weaker KWD curbs expenses on Kuwaiti crude and refined goods, helping moderate Pakistan’s domestic fuel costs.

– Exporters: Stronger PKR somewhat lowers attractiveness of textiles and rice in Kuwaiti markets.

Quick currency profiles

– KWD (1961) – World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged, strongly supported by oil revenues, symbolized KD or د.ك.

– PKR (1947) – Managed float, ₨ symbol, bolstered by IMF reforms and reserve increases.