KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec 6, 2025

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar registered a modest rebound at the end of the current week, trading at 914.23 PKR in the open market, up marginally from 913.77 PKR on November 29 and 913.82 PKR on November 22.

This comes after a prolonged slide from the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR, with mid-year rates climbing from 919.67 PKR (June 10) to 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18). The slight uptick reflects stabilizing oil signals amid persistent global weakness, contrasting with the Pakistani Rupee’s resilience driven by robust reserve growth.

Oil dynamics remain the KWD’s anchor—and Achilles’ heel. Brent crude hovered around **$63.87 per barrel** as of December 5, edging up from November’s $63.80 average but down 13.53% over the past year. As an OPEC+ key player producing ~2.7 million barrels per day, Kuwait’s export revenues are squeezed by oversupply concerns and subdued demand, capping the Dinar’s recovery despite its $40+ billion reserves and US Dollar-tilted basket peg. Ukrainian strikes on Russian assets offered brief support, but EIA data showing US inventory builds tempered gains.

Conversely, the PKR benefits from fortifying fundamentals. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves surged to **$19.69 billion** in October from $18.90 billion in September, with total liquid reserves now exceeding $23.35 billion by late November—up over $3.4 billion year-on-year. IMF tranches under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility, alongside remittances projected to top $36 billion in FY2025, have bolstered the State Bank’s holdings to $14.55 billion. Inflation eased slightly to **6.1%** in November from October’s 6.2% one-year high, with monthly CPI up 0.4%—a welcome moderation amid food and energy pressures. Pakistan’s $26.6 billion trade deficit persists, but export upticks and reform momentum underpin the Rupee’s edge.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: A Kuwaiti worker sending 1,000 KWD home gets 914,230 PKR—a 460 PKR gain from late November, yet ~12,560 PKR shy of summer highs and still 12,900 PKR above last November’s 901.33 PKR. This aids families in Punjab and Sindh for essentials, though inflation erodes real value.

– Imports: The firmer KWD nudges up costs for Kuwaiti petroleum, potentially lifting Pakistan’s fuel prices despite Brent’s dip.

– Exporters: Pakistani Rupee’s strength mildly hampers textiles and rice sales to Kuwait, but overall trade balance improves via cheaper energy imports.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – Global’s priciest unit, basket-pegged, oil-fueled, symbolized as KD or د.ك.

PKR (1947) – Managed float, ₨ symbol, resilient via IMF reforms and reserve buildup.

Outlook

Brent forecasts suggest sub-$65 averages into 2026 amid supply growth, while Pakistan’s reserves trend higher with impending IMF funds. The KWD/PKR pair may test 915+ if oil rebounds, but PKR’s momentum points to gradual pressure on the Dinar. Track SBP updates and crude futures for cues.