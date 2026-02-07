KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb. 7, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar gave back some of last week’s gains today, settling at 910.36 PKR in the open market. That’s down from 919.69 PKR on January 24 and puts the rate back closer to the levels we were seeing in mid-January.

The sharp jump-and-retreat pattern is a reminder of how quickly sentiment can shift, even though we’re still well below the 2025 summer high of 926.79 PKR and the earlier mid-year climb that ran from 919.67 PKR (June 10) to 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18).

Oil prices look to be the main driver behind the pullback. After briefly pushing toward the mid-$60s last week, Brent has softened again and is now trading closer to $63–64 per barrel. For Kuwait, producing around 2.7 million barrels a day as part of OPEC+, this kind of choppy price action keeps export revenues under pressure and limits any sustained lift for the basket-pegged Dinar — even with reserves sitting comfortably above $40 billion.

The Pakistani Rupee has held up reasonably well in this environment. Total liquid foreign reserves remain solidly above $23 billion, State Bank holdings are steady near $14.55 billion, and remittances continue to flow strongly (still tracking toward more than $36 billion for the fiscal year). The latest IMF support under the $7 billion program is also helping. Inflation has stayed in the 6.1% neighborhood recently, which gives the SBP a decent window to manage the external account despite the persistent $26–27 billion trade deficit.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: 1,000 KWD sent home from Kuwait now converts to **910,360 PKR** — roughly 9,330 PKR less than last week’s high, but still about 9,030 PKR more than the 901.33 PKR level we saw back in late November 2024. That net gain still provides meaningful support for families covering everyday expenses, school fees, medical needs and household costs.

– Imports: The softer Dinar brings Kuwaiti crude and petroleum products back toward more affordable levels for Pakistan, helping keep some downward pressure on domestic fuel prices.

– Exporters: Pakistani textiles, rice and other goods lose a little pricing advantage in Kuwait when the PKR strengthens against the Dinar.

Quick currency profiles

– Kuwaiti Dinar (1961) – World’s most valuable currency unit, basket-pegged and overwhelmingly driven by oil revenues; symbol KD or د.ك.

– Pakistani Rupee (1947) – Managed float under the State Bank, symbol ₨, supported by steady reserve growth and IMF-backed reforms.

Outlook

If Brent stays stuck in the low-to-mid $60s — as many forecasts still expect through much of 2026 — and Pakistan’s reserves keep trending higher, the KWD to PKR rate could remain under mild downward pressure or trade in a choppy range. Anyone sending remittances from Kuwait or importing petroleum will want to keep a close eye on crude price moves and the weekly SBP reserve updates.