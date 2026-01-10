KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan 10, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar continued its quiet downward path today, closing at 910.57 PKR in the open market.

That’s a small but noticeable drop from 911.24 PKR last week and keeps the currency well below the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR. Earlier in the year we had seen a nice run-up — from 919.67 PKR on June 10, then 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18) — but the trend has clearly reversed since late summer.

Oil is still the biggest story here. Brent crude has been hovering stubbornly in the low-to-mid **$60s per barrel** for weeks now, with no real conviction for a sustained rally. For Kuwait, which pumps roughly 2.7 million barrels daily as part of OPEC+, every month of subdued prices chips away at export revenue. The basket peg and $40+ billion in reserves provide a solid floor, but they can’t completely insulate the Dinar from prolonged weakness in crude.

On the flip side, the Pakistani Rupee is quietly benefiting from the steady climb in foreign reserves. Total liquid reserves are sitting comfortably above $23 billion, with State Bank holdings steady around $14.55 billion. Remittances are still flowing strongly (on track for more than $36 billion this fiscal year), and the IMF tranches under the $7 billion program continue to arrive on schedule. Inflation has eased a little to around 6.1% in recent readings, which gives the SBP some extra room to keep things stable on the external front despite the familiar $26–27 billion trade deficit.

Real-world impact

– Remittances: Sending 1,000 KWD home from Kuwait now brings **910,570 PKR** — roughly 670 PKR less than last week, yet still about 9,240 PKR higher than the 901.33 PKR level we saw back in late November 2024. That extra cushion still makes a real difference for families covering school fees, medical expenses or household bills.

– Imports: The softer Dinar keeps Kuwaiti crude and refined products a touch more affordable for Pakistan, which helps take a bit of pressure off domestic pump prices.

– Exporters: Pakistani textiles, rice and other goods destined for Kuwait lose a small edge in price competitiveness as the PKR firms up.

Quick currency profiles

– KWD (1961) – Still the world’s most valuable currency unit, basket-pegged and overwhelmingly driven by oil revenues; symbol KD or د.ك.

– Pakistani Rupee (1947) – Managed float overseen by the State Bank, symbol ₨, gradually gaining ground thanks to IMF-backed reforms and reserve accumulation.

Outlook

Most analysts expect Brent to average below $65 through much of 2026, while Pakistan’s reserves look set to keep trending higher. That combination points to the **KWD to PKR** rate likely staying soft or drifting a little lower in the near term. Anyone sending money from Kuwait or importing petroleum will want to keep a close watch on crude price action and the weekly SBP reserve updates.