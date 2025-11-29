KWD to PKR: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate– Nov. 29, 2025

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar closed today at 913.77 PKR in the open market, a marginal drop from 913.82 PKR on November 22 and a significant fall from the 2025 summer high of 926.79 PKR. After climbing steadily through mid-year (919.67 → 922.06 → 925.45 PKR in June), the KWD has shed over 13 rupees in four months.

The primary driver remains global oil weakness. Brent crude settled at $63.20 per barrel on November 28 — down 12.7% year-to-date and 1.76% this month alone — eroding Kuwait’s export earnings. As an OPEC+ heavyweight producing ~2.7 million bpd, Kuwait feels every dollar drop in crude prices directly in its fiscal and forex buffers. Despite a comfortable $40+ billion in sovereign reserves and a managed basket peg (heavily weighted toward the US Dollar), the KWD simply cannot fully escape oil’s gravity.

On the other side, the Pakistani Rupee is drawing quiet strength from a steady reserve build-up. State Bank of Pakistan holdings rose to $14.551 billion (week ending Nov 14), pushing total liquid reserves to nearly $19.74 billion — the highest level in years. Robust worker remittances (expected to cross $36 billion in FY2025) and scheduled IMF tranches under the $7 billion EFF, and improving export receipts have all contributed. Although headline inflation spiked to 6.2% in October and may hit 6.5–7.0% this month due to food and energy costs, the external account cushion has allowed the PKR to appreciate modestly against the once-unassailable Dinar.

IMPACT

– A Kuwait-based Pakistani sending 1,000 KWD home now receives 913,770 PKR — still 12,440 PKR more than the same time last year (901.33), but almost 13,000 PKR less than the June–July peak.

– Pakistani importers of Kuwaiti crude and refined products enjoy lower landed costs, offering slight relief against domestic petroleum prices.

– Textile and rice exporters to Kuwait face marginally reduced competitiveness as the PKR firms.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – World’s strongest unit, basket-pegged, oil-backed, symbol د.ك or KD.

PKR (1947) – Managed float, symbol ₨, increasingly supported by rising reserves and IMF-backed reforms.

With oil analysts forecasting Brent to average below $65 through much of 2026 and Pakistan’s reserves trending upward, the KWD/Pakistani Rupee pair looks biased toward further gradual softening in the coming months. Expatriate workers, money transfer operators, and petroleum importers will keep a close eye on both Brent futures and weekly SBP reserve releases for the next meaningful move.