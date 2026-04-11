Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – April 11, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – This week the Kuwaiti Dinar showed limited movement but closed slightly softer at 903.13 Pakistani Rupee in the open market today (April 11, 2026). The rate remained in a narrow band after last week’s 902.24–906.58 range and continues to trade well below the late-January high of 919.69 PKR and the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR.

The earlier mid-year gains from 919.67 PKR (June 10) through 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18) now feel quite distant.

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is still the primary driver of oil market volatility. Brent crude has stayed elevated around $109–114 per barrel this week, with occasional spikes near $119 as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz persist. Iranian actions, including attacks on vessels and partial disruptions to shipping lanes, continue to create supply concerns. For Kuwait — an OPEC+ key player producing roughly 2.7 million barrels daily — the situation remains challenging. Higher oil prices offer some revenue upside, but repeated infrastructure threats, tanker incidents near the coast, and shipping delays have introduced significant operational uncertainty for the basket-pegged Dinar, even with reserves holding comfortably above $40 billion.

The Pakistani Rupee has held relatively steady amid the regional instability. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves remained near $16.38 billion in recent reporting, with total liquid reserves around $21.79 billion. Strong remittances (still on course to surpass $36 billion this fiscal year) and ongoing IMF support under the $7 billion program continue to provide a useful buffer. However, the Iran war carries clear downside risks for Pakistan: persistently high oil prices are inflating the energy import bill, which could widen the $26–27 billion trade deficit and add fresh pressure on inflation (recently hovering near 6.1%).

Weekly snapshot & impact

Remittances: 1,000 KWD now converts to 903,130 PKR — roughly flat to slightly higher than last week’s close, and still about 1,800 PKR above late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. Families are receiving modest year-on-year support, but the ongoing war uncertainty is complicating financial planning.

— roughly flat to slightly higher than last week’s close, and still about 1,800 PKR above late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. Families are receiving modest year-on-year support, but the ongoing war uncertainty is complicating financial planning. Imports: The softer Dinar offers some limited relief on Kuwaiti petroleum costs, but the elevated global oil prices tied to Hormuz tensions are expected to keep pushing domestic fuel prices higher in Pakistan.

Exporters: A relatively firmer PKR trims a small amount of pricing competitiveness for Pakistani textiles, rice and other goods heading to Kuwait.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged and heavily dependent on oil wealth; symbolized as KD or د.ك.

– World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged and heavily dependent on oil wealth; symbolized as KD or د.ك. PKR (1947) – Managed float overseen by the State Bank, symbolized as ₨, currently supported by reserve growth and IMF-backed reforms.

Outlook With the Iran conflict keeping the Strait of Hormuz as a major flashpoint and Brent remaining volatile above $100, the Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee rate is likely to stay sensitive to any new developments in the region. We could see further softening if disruptions worsen, or a sharp rebound if oil prices spike on fresh escalations.